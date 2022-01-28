Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 638.7% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JRI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

