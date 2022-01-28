NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,514. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

