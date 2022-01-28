O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

SCHF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

