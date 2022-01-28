O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 531 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,943.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

