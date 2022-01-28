O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cognex by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 859,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $62.62 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

