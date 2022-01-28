O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 156.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

