O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,775 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 5,495.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

