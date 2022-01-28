O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

