Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

