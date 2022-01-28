Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 249.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

