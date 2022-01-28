Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $148.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 164,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,668. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

