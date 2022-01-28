Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 18.96.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 6.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.22. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 6.11 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $113,883,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

