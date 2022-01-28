Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 18.96.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $113,883,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
