OG Fan Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00008603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001006 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001717 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

