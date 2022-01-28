Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Down 97.5% in January

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OIBRQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972. OI has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.46 million during the quarter.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

