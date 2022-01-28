Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.99

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.99 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 1917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

