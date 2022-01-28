Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

OMC stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

