OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Head to Head Analysis

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -32.79% -27.22% -13.44% HealthStream 2.81% 2.11% 1.44%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 HealthStream 0 3 2 0 2.40

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 661.17%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.88%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than HealthStream.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 1.45 -$196.14 million ($0.53) -3.38 HealthStream $244.83 million 3.10 $14.09 million $0.23 104.44

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthStream beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

