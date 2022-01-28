Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.55 million, a P/E ratio of -172.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

