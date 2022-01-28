Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,513,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 36,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

