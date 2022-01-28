Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.