Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $51.80 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

