Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Snap-on by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Snap-on by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.97. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.78 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

