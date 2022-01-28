Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CELU opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,240,000. Finally, C V Starr & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

