Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 134,014 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $11,861,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 507,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $4,789,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $4,309,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,530.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 275,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 264,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

