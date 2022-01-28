Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,123 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

ADSK opened at $228.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.07 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

