Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,687 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,740,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

