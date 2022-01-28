Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.61 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

