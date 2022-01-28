Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $17.07 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

