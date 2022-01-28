Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,674 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

