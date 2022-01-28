Oppenheimer Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

