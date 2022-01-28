Oppenheimer Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

