Oppenheimer Weighs in on Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.43. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,915. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth $236,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth $3,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

