OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.53). Approximately 62,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 112,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.39. The company has a market cap of £36.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

