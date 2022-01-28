Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orbit International stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 4,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79. Orbit International has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.