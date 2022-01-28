Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $169.89 million and $20.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

