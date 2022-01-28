Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

