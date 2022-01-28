Oshkosh (OSK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $136.00.

1/26/2022 – Oshkosh was given a new $144.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/13/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 858,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

