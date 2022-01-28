Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

