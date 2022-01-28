Pacific Biosciences of California’s (PACB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

