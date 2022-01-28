Pacific Biosciences of California’s (PACB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,799 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,554 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

