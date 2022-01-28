PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

