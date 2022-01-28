PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.
Shares of PAGS opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $62.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
