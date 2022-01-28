PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of PAGS opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

