Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up to $47.24

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.24, but opened at $50.06. Palomar shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

