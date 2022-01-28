Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

LON PAF opened at GBX 18.10 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.70 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £349.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

