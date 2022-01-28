Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4,250.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE SRI opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $503.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

