Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,220 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

