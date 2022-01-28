Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,626 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after acquiring an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,309,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,443,000 after purchasing an additional 130,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $14.05 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

