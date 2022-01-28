Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.