Parametrica Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,632 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 974.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 123,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 597.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.