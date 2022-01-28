Parametrica Management Ltd Grows Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises about 2.7% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.